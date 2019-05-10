Jamie Chung, Elliott Gould join Netflix thriller 'Windfall'

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) "Windfall" is adding more names to its cast with Jamie Chung, Elliott Gould and Jessie T Usher to star in the Netflix thriller.According to Deadline, Michael Scott is set to direct the original feature from David Golden's script.New entrants also include Cam Gigandet and Sasha Alexander.When a wealthy elderly man dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to his new caregiver, she is drawn into deception and murder. How she survives the web of lies is the plot."Riverdale" star Camilia Mendes is already part of the cast.Margret H Huddleston and Stephanie Slack are producing with Golden. Harvey Kahn and Michael Scott will serve as executive producers. PTI RDS SHDSHD