Jamie Dornan, Holliday Grainger to lead cast of 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

Los Angeles, May 4 (PTI) Actors Jamie Dornan and Holliday Grainger are set to play two star-crossed lovers in director John Patrick Shanleys "Wild Mountain Thyme".The film is an adaptation of Shanley's own Tony-nominated 2014 play "Outside Mullingar", reported Variety.Set in Ireland, the movie will feature Dornan, 37, and Grainger, 31, as two obstinate star-crossed lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms.The project hails from Mar-Key Pictures, Likely Story and Port Pictures, and will be produced by Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Alex Witchel and Martina Niland. Andrew Kramer will executive produce. Filming is expected to start in next few months in Ireland and New York. PTI RB RB