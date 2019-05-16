Jamie Dornan, Melissa Barrerra to star in 'Carmen'

Los Angeles, May 16 (PTI) Jamie Dornan and Melissa Barrerra are featuring in the feature film adaptation of French Opera, "Carmen".The film is the directorial debut of "Black Swan" choreographer Benjamin Millepied, Variety reported.The movie will be a modern adaptation of the French Opera, in which Barrera will play the title role. "'Carmen' is the opera of my childhood. Growing up, it was an ever-present part of my musical beginnings. It has inspired me greatly as an artist."For many years, I have been passionate about creating a film musical, and 'Carmen' presents an incredibly exciting opportunity for exploring dance and music on screen," Millepied said.Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz of "Anna in the tropics" fame is finalising the script.The film will feature new songs by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas and Nicholas Britell ("Moonlight") will compose the music.Shooting begins in October in Los Angeles, US. PTI RDSRDS