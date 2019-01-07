scorecardresearch
Jammu: 27 years on, rape suspect on the run held

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) A man, who had been absconding for the past 27 years after he was booked in a rape and kidnap case, was arrested Monday in Jammu district, police said. Based on a tip-off, police raided a place in Pargwal and arrested the accused, Rattan Lal, they said. Lal is booked in a rape and kidnapping case which he committed in 1991, they said, adding that he was produced before the court. PTI ABMAZ CK

