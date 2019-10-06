Jammu and Kashmir DGP visits Vaishno Devi temple, reviews security

Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Dilbag Singh on Sunday visited the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district and took stock of security measures put in place for smooth conduct of the ongoing Navaratri festival.Singh was received by Inspector General of Police (Jammu zone) Mukesh Singh, SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir and commanding officer of 6th battalion CRPF Jatinder Gupta at Katra base camp. He was briefed about the security arrangements made en route to the shrine, a police spokesperson said. He said the DGP was briefed about the functioning of CCTV cameras, checking and frisking points on the way to Bhawan, besides joint deployment of police and CRPF personnel in the town. While interacting with the jurisdictional police and CRPF officers, the DGP stressed upon coordination and synergy among the forces and directed for plugging gaps if any by static as well as dynamic deployment, the spokesperson said. He said Singh stressed on strengthening of Quick Reaction Teams (QRT).The DGP also interacted with the joint QRTs of Police and CRPF on ground and lauded their role in performing day night duties to ensure peaceful pilgrimage throughout the year especially during the Navratra festivals, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS DPB