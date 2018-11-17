Jammu: Chakka residents demand better drainage system, stage protest

Bhadarwah, Nov 17 (PTI) The residents here staged a protest against authorities over poor drainage system along the Doda-Bhadarwah highway in Chakka area.They alleged that last week, rainwater entered business establishments and houses due to poor drainage in the area.During their protest, they blocked the highway for hours and raised slogans against the administration and GREF authorities.Last week, after it rained for several hours, water accumulated in front of shops and even entered into residential houses located on lower side of the road, said Abdul Majeed Gojal, a Chakka resident.Station House Officer, Bhadarwah, Munir Khan reached the spot to pacify the protesters. Khan after listening to their demand, assured them that the matter would be take up with authorities concerned.Following the assurance, the people called-off their protest and vehicular movement was restored. PTI cor AB ANBANB