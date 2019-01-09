Jammu division sarpanch to be sworn-in on Jan 11

scorecardresearch
Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) The newly-elected sarpanch in the recent nine-phased panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be administered oath of office here on Friday, an official said. The function will be presided over by GovernorSatya Pal Malik.The elected sarpanch of Jammu division shall be administered oath in a function to be organised at Gulshan grounds in Jammu on Friday (January 11), Director General, Rural Development Department, Jammu, Rehana Batul said.The state had registered overall 74 per cent polling in the panchayat polls held last month. As many as 35,096 panch were elected in halqa (or gram) panchayat. PTI AB SRY

