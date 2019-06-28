Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Police IG review arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Ramban/Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) Senior Jammu division officers reviewed arrangements for the annual Amarnath yatra, which is scheduled to commence on July 1, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Friday, officials said. The officials directed the construction agencies for proper maintenance of the arterial road to ensure smooth movement of pilgrim vehicles, officials said. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma and Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha visited 'yatra' transit camps, which have been set up by the administration, from Shaitani Nalla to Chanderkot along the highway, they said. The first batch of pilgrims are scheduled to leave Jammu on June 30, a day ahead of the formal commencement of the 'yatra' to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. Verma and Sinha reviewed the security arrangements along the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of the country, for smooth conduct of the 'yatra', the officials said. The officers directed the construction agencies to maintain the highway from Nashri to Banihal in such a way that vehicles do not get obstructed. Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Bhim Sen Tuti, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Anita Sharma and other senior officers briefed other officers about the measures which were put in place for the smooth conduct of the 'yatra', officials said. Verma took stock of availability of portable drinking water, power supply, installation of lights, bathrooms, toilets and other essentials. The divisional commissioner and the IGP later visited community kitchen sites, shelter sheds, joint control rooms and Quick Reaction Teams. The district development commissioner apprised them of identified locations for halting points, holding areas for trucks and other arrangements. He said CCTV cameras at 'langar' (community kitchen) points have been installed for round-the-clock surveillance. PTI CORR TAS INDIND