Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested with 6.5 kgs of ganja in Jammu city, police said on Tuesday. A police party on routine patrolling duty in Gangyal, apprehended the man who was roaming in suspicious circumstances on Monday, a police officer said.A case was registered against Lakshman Kumar Raiat the Gangyal Police Station, the officer added. PTI AB RHL