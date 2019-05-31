Jammu experiences hottest day in season, sizzles at 44.1 deg C

Jammu, May 31 (PTI) Friday was the hottest day of the season in Jammu so far as the mercury soared in the city, with the maximum temperature touching 44 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said. Searing heat conditions, along with long power outages, left the citizens of the city exasperated. After remaining several degrees below the normal till last week, temperatures in the Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital have spiralled over the past few days. The maximum temperature on Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday was 43.6, 42.8 and 41.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in the city on Thursday, with a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said. PTI AB AQS