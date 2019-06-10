Jammu experiences hottest day of the season at 44.4 deg C

Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir sizzled at 44.4 degrees Celsius on Monday which has been recorded as the hottest day of the season so far, as power and water woes added to the discomfort of the people.According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature of the city on was 5.4 notches above the season's average. On May 31, the city had registered a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius.The weatherman has predicted widespread rains, lightening accompanied with winds gusting up to 40-50 kilometers per hour.In Srinagar, the summer capital of the state, the mercury showed an upward trend recording a maximum of 29.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.2 notches above the season's average.Leh recorded a high of 22.4 degrees Celsius, while Kargil's maximum stood at 24.8 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg and Pahalgam registered maximum temperatures at 17 degrees Celsius and 20.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI AB NSDNSD