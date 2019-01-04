Jammu gets first hygienic fish marketing complex

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) The first hygienic retail and wholesale fish marketing complex equipped with all latest facilities like deep freezers, air conditioning, etc, was Friday thrown open here.Asgar Hassan Samoon, principal secretary in animal, sheep and fisheries department, inaugurated the complex.He said this market will cater to the need for sale in an organised way for the private entrepreneurs, as well as the fishermen community.Samoon had a detailed tour of the facility and asked for its optimal utilisation. He stressed on providing best and satisfactory customer service besides providing best facilities including ice plant for preservation of fish stocks to the sellers.Saying that hygiene shall be priority, officer asked for regular monitoring of material being sold at the market."We will ensure that a dedicated team under the supervision of JMC health officer will check the food items being sold here on daily basis. Public health is our priority and it will be maintained as one of the well-organised and well-maintained fish markets in India," Samoon told officials.He asked officers for segregation and disposal of waste on scientific lines at the facility. The JMC commissioner assured the principal secretary of full support in dealing with the waste and other issues at the facility.Samoon also asked for diversifying the role of the market for ease of customers and making it model one-stop facility of food items with the introduction of meat, eggs, cheese and chicken in wholesale and retail here."A diagnosis laboratory will also be setup at the facility," he said. He asked officials and fish traders to keep different varieties of fish including famed trout fish of Kashmir for fish food lovers.Fish traders' delegation thanked Samoon for the facility which would help the sector and boost economy of the people associated with the trade. PTI AB MKJ