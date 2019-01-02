Jammu IGP asks officers to remain alert ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) The newly-appointed Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) M K Sinha on Tuesday directed all officers of the region to remain alert to thwart any nefarious designs of anti-social and anti-national elements ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.After taking charge of the Jammu zone, Sinha interacted with and addressed officers in a darbar held at the Police Auditorium here.He emphasised on establishing special barricades for checking of vehicles, especially in border areas of the district.The IGP called for synergising police-public partnership groups and directed the territorial officers to conduct regular meetings with the general public in their areas of responsibility.Sinha asked the district officers to reach out to the common people, particularly in the remote and border areas, to seek their cooperation and assistance in curbing the menace of infiltration and checking the movement of terrorists.He directed the senior officers to personally address these meetings and educate the people on fighting terrorism, drug abuse and other social evils prevailing in the society.The IGP also asked the officers to remain vigilant to counter any threat from terrorists and other anti-social elements in view of the forthcoming parliamentary elections.Sinha directed the officers to promptly respond to public complaints and be people-friendly.He directed police officers to be impartial and polite while dealing with the public.He also heard the grievances of police personnel and assured them that their issues will be resolved. PTI AB DIVDIV