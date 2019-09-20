Jammu IGP directs tight security during festival season

Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) Security agencies have been asked to set up checkpoints and intensify patrol on possible infiltration routes in the Jammu region to foil evil designs of anti-national elements during the upcoming festival season, a senior police officer said on Friday.Chairing a multi-agency meeting to review preparedness for Dussehra, Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mukesh Singh asked officials of the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), police, intelligence agencies and civil administration to make proper security arrangements.He reviewed the security grid of Jammu Zone in Police Control Room (PCR) here on Friday evening, a police spokesman said.The IGP advised them to maintain utmost alertness and work in close coordination and synergy to foil any nefarious design of anti-national and antisocial elements in the district.He directed the officers to lay joint checkpoints and conduct intense patrol on all probable infiltration routes."Night patrol on National Highway be conducted and a close liaison be maintained with all forces deployed in their respective area," he asked the officials.He also directed the officers to activate all resources available with them to generate credible intelligence.The IGP took stock of the security measures planned for the forthcoming festivals from the Jammu SSP and officers of other wings. He also took briefing from the intelligence agencies regarding security threat in view of the prevailing security scenario and development on the International Border and the Line of Control. PTI AB TIRTIR