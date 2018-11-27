Jammu industrialists demand opening of new cross-LoC routes in JK

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) The Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ) Tuesday demanded opening of new cross-LoC routes in the state for achieving dual goals of economic development and peace building using a market development intervention."We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state's Governor Satya Pal Malik to explore the possibilities for the opening of new cross-LoC routes for trade," FOIJ chairman Lalit Mahajan said.Suggesting opening of Suchetgarh route along the international border here for trade of goods with Pakistan on the pattern of Wagah border to explore new market for local industry, Mahajan said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in the state is suffering due to location disadvantages and shallow market avenues."It is difficult for us to sell products in the neighbouring states and if an opportunity is provided to the unit holders to sell their products through cross-LOC trade, it will boost the confidence of the industrial unit holders and will also ensure overall economic development of the state," he said.He said the FOIJ strongly suggest that all goods being manufactured in Jammu and Kashmir be brought under the ambit of cross-LoC trade besides the opening of new routes close to border like PallanwalaChhambh, Nowshehra-Mirpur and Suchetgarh.Mahajan appreciated the steps taken by the previous PDP-BJP government to explore the market avenues by opening new routes for cross-LoC trade to provide relief to the MSME sector and said the local MSME sector is producing the quality products including ferrous and non-ferrous products, pharma and healthcare items, food products, etc. PTI TAS MKJ