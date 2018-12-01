scorecardresearch
Jammu man booked for sedition over objectionable video

Jammu, Dec 1 (PTI) A man was arrested for sedition after he posted an objectionable video on the social media, police said Saturday.Waqar Bhatti, a resident of Malik market, criticised the government and the security forces in the video that went viral on the social media, they said.He also praised the terrorists including top Lashker-e-Toiba commander Naveed Jatt who was killed in the valley last week, they added.After taking permission from the district magistrate, the police registered a case under section 124 A (sedition) of the Ranbir Penal Code against Bhatti and arrested him on Friday, a police officer said.Bhatti hails from Thanamandi area of Rajouri district and had shifted recently, the officer added. PTI TAS RHL

