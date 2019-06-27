Jammu: Man drowns in canal while bathing

Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old man drowned while taking a bath in a canal on the outskirts of Jammu on Thursday, police said.The deceased was identified as Mohammad Nazir, a resident of Nagrota. He ran a meat shop at Pukhroo in Domana area, a police official said.To beat the heat, Nazir had gone to take a bath in the canal near his shop and drowned, he said.The body of the deceased was fished out and handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, he added.Jammu is reeling under a heatwave, with the temperature in the city hovering near the 40-degree mark. The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday. PTI TAS DIVDIV