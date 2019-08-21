Jammu man duped of Rs 60 lakh by cyber fraudsters, case registered

Jammu, Aug 21 (PTI) A man was duped of Rs 60 lakh by a gang of cyber fraudsters here, following which the crime branch registered a case on Wednesday, officials said. Nirmal Singh, a resident of Nanak Nagar locality of Jammu, lodged a complaint with the crime branch, alleging that he was duped to the tune of Rs 60 lakh by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of entering into a business partnership, a spokesman said. "In a case of cyber fraud committed by posing as traders across the country and cheating by laying honey-trap, the Crime Branch Jammu registers a formal case against the accused persons for duping the complainant to the tune of Rs 60 lakh," he said. "The complainant was lured by fraudsters through one of his Facebook friend...to enter into a business...Later the complainant deposited money to the tune of Rs 60 lakh in various bank accounts of accused persons," he said. The crime branch is investigating case. PTI TAS SOM SMNSMN