Jammu municipal body to collect used puja materials from temples for disposal

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Jammu Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched a waste-collection vehicle to pick up used 'puja materials' from temples for proper disposal.The move is aimed at arresting the trend of throwing such materials in water bodies, including the Tawi river, and other places in the winter capital, JMC mayor Chander Mohan Gupta told reporters here."The auto introduced for the purpose will go to the temples to collect the used flowers and other materials which will be later turned into compost at an identified place and distributed among interested people for use as fertilizer," he said.The JMC is in the process of installing a machine at a cost of Rs 20 lakh for treating the waste materials at its Bandu Rakh land, Gupta said.Seeking cooperation of temple priests, he said they are requested to collect the 'puja materials' within the complex and contact the JMC for their proper disposal.Gupta said the JMC is making efforts to make Jammu "green and clean"."The people are raising their issues with their councillors and we are determined in our efforts to make Jammu one of the top 10 'clean and green' cities of the country...," he said.Gupta also addressed other issues including biogas usage and stray dog menace.He appealed dairy owners within JMC limits to install biogas units."Biogas plant costs Rs 30,000 and the government is providing a subsidy of Rs 13,000 on such units which will help keep the drains clean."On the issue of stray dogs, Gupta said special teams have been constituted to deal with the problem.