Jammu Municipal Corporation signs pact to provide smart home security solutions

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has a signed a pact with government-owned telephone equipment maker ITI Limited to provide affordable home security solutions to city residents.An MoU was signed for the project titled "Jammu Surakhsa Yojna" on Thursday, Mayor of the JMC Chander Mohan Gupta rold PTI.The ITI limited had submitted a proposal, which was placed before the General House in December and passed unanimously, he said.The step is being taken in view of increasing incidents of thefts in shops, other business establishments and residential areas.Those who want to avail home security solutions under the project can approach the ITI Limited's Sewa Kendras, the mayor said.It is the first such initiative taken by a government department, he added.Under the project, homes will be armed with high-definition indoor IP-based camera and HD IP-based PTZ outdoor camera with embedded artificial intelligence technology. Also, there will be artificial intelligence-embedded real time theft and fire alerts, he said. The ITI Limited will provide the services/equipment to the beneficiaries at a subsidized cost of Rs 10,000 plus applicable taxes on the monthly installment of Rs 500. PTI AB GVS