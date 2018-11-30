Jammu outfit lauds Guv for repealing Roshni Act

Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) A Jammu-based rights organisation has lauded Governor Satya Pal Malik for repealing the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, (commonly known as Roshni scheme). IkkJutt Jammu claimed that the scheme had caused a loss of Rs 25000 crores to J&K, was being misused to grab government land and had gave impetus to demographic changes in Jammu region. The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, repealed the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (vesting of ownership to occupants) Act, 2001, commonly known as the Roshni scheme. "November 28 is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir and the repealing of Roshni Act is a splendid victory for the nation and those who were concerned by the the ongoing demographic invasion in Jammu," Chairman of the outfit Ankur Sharma said.Stressing that the organisation had on November 18 raised the demand to annul the scheme, Sharma said the Governor's decision had vindicated its stand. "The Roshni schme was a conspiracy against the state hatched by Kashmir-centric leadership," he alleged. However, Sharma expressed dissatisfaction over Malik's decision to not take back the land acquired by the encroachers illegally by misusing the act. PTI AB RHL