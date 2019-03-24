Jammu: Over 2000 kids run to create awareness against child abuse

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Over 2000 children, between the age group of two and ten years, Sunday took part in a 'Kids Marathon' to create awareness against child abuse here, an official said.Organised by Samagra Shiksha and the State Sports Council at the University of Jammu ground, the marathon was inaugurated by advisors to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmed Ganai.Both the officials called for the need to celebrate running to promote physical fitness and highlighting the importance of a safe and healthy environment for children. They also appreciated the organisers for choosing a healthy way to create awareness about the menace of child abuse in the society. Kumar and Ganai said that the first step towards ending the cycle of child abuse and neglect is spreading awareness and educating the public. They lauded the initiatives of Director of Samagara Shiksha Arun Manhas and J-K sports council and advised all the stakeholders to continue the momentum built by the event to eradicate the evil of child abuse. Manhas apprised about the various initiatives undertaken by the directorate for the benefit of the children and kids with special needs. He spoke about the importance of creating awareness in the society about child abuse which is not only limited to sexual assault but also to physical and socio-emotional abuses. "The same is required to be eradicated to lay the foundation of a society in which the children can have a safe future," he said. PTI TAS RHL