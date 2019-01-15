Jammu PDP leaders seek action against those involved in anti-party activities

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from Jammu region passed a resolution on Tuesday, extending support to the leadership and calling for strict action against those found involved in anti-party activities. The resolution was passed unanimously at a meeting here, which was chaired by party vice-president Abdul Hameed Choudhary, and attended by the presidents of all the 10 districts of the Jammu region, scores of party functionaries, workers and activists, a PDP spokesperson said. "The participants extended full support to the party and asked the leadership to take stern action against those who are found involved in anti-party activities," the spokesperson said. They also resolved to make the party stronger, expressing confidence that the party would register a massive victory in the upcoming polls. Choudhary claimed that the PDP was the only party in Jammu and Kashmir that represented all the three regions of the state and remained in the forefront to ensure equitable growth and development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He asked the PDP functionaries to speed up their activities and defeat the elements who were impervious to the party's growth. PTI TASHMB