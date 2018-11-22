Jammu Police arrests one with arms and ammunition

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) One person was arrested for allegedly carrying arms and ammunition in Gandhi Nagar area here, police said Thursday.The accused, with several cases of attempt to murder and extortion registered against him, was nabbed when he was planning a killing, police said.A police party intercepted a bike in Gandhi Nagar and recovered one country made revolver and two cartridges from the accused, they said. A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added. In a similar incident, police on Wednesday had arrested two gangsters from Shastri Nagar with arms and ammunition. The accused were allegedly planning a gang-war. PTI AB MAZ DPB