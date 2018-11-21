scorecardresearch
Jammu police arrests two gangsters with arms, foils gang-war

Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) Two gangsters were arrested with arms and ammunition from Shastri Nagar area here, police said Wednesday The accused, with dozen of criminal cases already registered against them, were nabbed when they were planning to attack a rival gang, police said. Based on a tip off, a police party intercepted a vehicle in Shastri nagar area and recovered two pistols and 6 cartridges from the accused Harmeet Singh alias Shanu and Rajinder Singh alias Dana, police said.A case has been registered, they added.PTI AB MAZ RCJ

