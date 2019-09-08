Jammu range police chief reviews security in border districts Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) Jammu range Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh on Sunday reviewed the security situation in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and asked police personnel to keep a close watch over activities of militants' sympathisers and trouble makers.Singh, who conducted a three-day tour of the two districts after taking over as the Jammu range IGP last month, also emphasized upon the local residents to be vigilant on the border and defeat notorious designs of enemy by supporting police and security agencies.Chairing a high-level meeting which was attended by senior officers from the Army, paramilitary forces, police, civil adminstration and intelligence agencies, Singh directed officers to keep a close watch over the activities of over-ground workers or militants' sympathisers and trouble makers, a police spokesman said.The IGP also asked police officials to deal with the criminal cases strictly and ensure their speedy disposal, he said.During his visit, the spokesman said, Singh also interacted with the members of various civil societies and appealed to them to work for the maintenance of law and order in their respective areas.He also complimented people for their cooperation with the police in the wake of the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir early last month.PTI TAS RAXRAX