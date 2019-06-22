Jammu records 41.4 deg C; Srinagar remains pleasant at 28.7 degrees

Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) The winter capital Jammu Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, an increase of almost three notches compared to the previous day. The night temperature in the city, however, marked a slight dip and settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 25 degrees Celsius, a spokesman of the meteorological department said. After witnessing heat wave early this month, the day temperature in Jammu fell to 35.6 degrees Celsius following overcast conditions and showers on Monday and hovered around the season's average of 38 degrees Celsius till Friday. The city had recorded the season's high of 44.4 degrees Celsius (maximum) on June 10 and 31.2 degrees Celsius (minimum) on June 12. Katra, the base camp for Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, continued to be the second hottest place in the state. The maximum temperature in Katra settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 22.9 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said. Srinagar continued to enjoy pleasant weather with a high of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches below season's average, and a low of 11.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, during this part of the season, the MeT said.The weatherman has predicted isolated to moderate rain or thundershower with gusty wind having speed of 30 to 40 km per hour during the next two days in Kashmir and Jammu divisions. PTI TAS SRY