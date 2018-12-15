Jammu records season's coldest night

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) The winter capital Jammu recorded the coldest night of the season so far with minimum temperature settling at 5.5 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said Saturday.The night temperature across Jammu region is on downward trend over the past week after high altitude areas, including the famous cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, experienced snowfall.The night temperature fell by almost two degrees compared to the previous night to settle at 5.5 degrees Celsius -- 3.7 notches below the normal during this part of the season, the official said.However, a bright sun shone early in the morning providing much needed relief to the denizens from the chilly night.Jammu city recorded a low of 10.9 degrees Celsius Tuesday, 9.6 degrees Celsius Wednesday, 7.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 7.4 degrees Celsius on Friday.The city had recorded the lowest day temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius on December 12 when it was lashed by intermittent rains throughout the day.With the improvement in the weather, the day temperatures increased in the subsequent days and settled at normal 21.4 degrees Celsius Friday.The weatherman has forecast dry spell in the region during next week.PTI TAS KJ