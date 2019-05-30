Jammu records season's hottest day at 43.6 degrees Celsius

Jammu, May 30 (PTI) Jammu recorded its hottest day of the season so far on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius -- four notches above the normal, the meteorological department said.The minimum temperature in the city, however, settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, which is 1.2 degrees Celsius below the normal, a spokesperson of the MeT department said.After remaining several degrees below the normal till last week, temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital have spiralled over the past few days.The maximum temperatures on Wednesday and Tuesday were 42.8 degrees Celsius and 41.1 degrees Celsius respectively.Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in Jammu on Thursday with a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said. PTI AB DIVDIV