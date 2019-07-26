Jammu region pays tributes to Kargil war heroes

Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) The Army, BSF and police across the Jammu region on Friday paid tributes to the sacrifices and valour of the heroes of the Kargil war, as India commemorated 20 years of its victory over arch-rival Pakistan in the conflict. It was on July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had declared successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring a victory after nearly three-month-long battles on the icy heights of Kargil. India had lost around 500 soldiers while recapturing several mountain heights seized by Pakistani intruders in Kashmir. The 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' was commemorated in Jammu by paying rich tributes to martyrs of the Kargil war at a wreath-laying ceremony at the 'Balidan Stambh' here, a Defence PRO said on Friday. Brig T K Chopra, Deputy General Officer Commanding,Tiger Division, laid a wreath at the eternal flame of the war memorial. Veer Naris (wives of soldiers killed on the line of duty), Kith and Kin of fallen soldiers, Gallantry Awardees of the Kargil war, senior Army officers, Army veterans and civilian dignitaries also paid homage to the Kargil heroes, he said. Veterans and schoolchildren also saluted the supreme sacrifices and valour of the fallen heroes. A guard of honour was also presented during the wreath-laying ceremony. The Crossed Swords Division organised a series of events under the theme 'Remember, Rejoice, Review' at Akhnoor, he said. Motivational lectures, painting competitions were organised at various schools of the Akhnoor and Tanda garrisons in which the soldiers as well as schoolchildren participated, he added. Another wreath-laying ceremony and guard of honour was held at the BSF headquarter at Paloura in Jammu, BSF spokesman said. On the occasion, IG BSF Jammu Frontier, N S Jamwal laid a wreath at the memorial as he paid homage to the soldiers killed in the line of duty. All Officers, subordinate officers and jawans also paid floral tributes to the Kargil martyrs and remembered their supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation, he added. In Jammu, police led by IGP S K Sinha paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and laid wreath. In all the 10 districts in the Jammu division, army formations, district police offices, ITBP offices and BSF units paid homages to the soldiers who lost their lives in the war. PTI AB CK