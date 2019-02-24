Jammu-Srinagar National Highway open for one-way traffic

Banihal/Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Kashmir-bound vehicles were Sunday allowed to ply on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was reopened for one-way traffic after remaining closed for three consecutive days owing to fresh snowfall and multiples landslides, an official of the traffic department said.The traffic was allowed from Jammu to Srinagar for the second day Sunday to facilitate stranded passengers and also to ensure supply of essential commodities to the valley, the official said.The 270-KM highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by a major landslide at Maroog on Friday, hours after authorities allowed traffic from Jammu to Srinagar after three days closure, but agencies concerned pressed its men and machines into service and managed to restore the road after an over six-hour long operation.The stranded vehicles were cleared throughout the night despite a minor landslide in Seeri area Friday night which affected movement of vehicles for about 40 minutes, the official said.He said hundreds of vehicles includingtrucks carrying essential commodities crossed Jawahar Tunnel - the gateway to Kashmir, till this morning.The traffic, which was allowed from Jammu to Srinagar Sunday morning, was going on smoothly when last reports were received, the official said, adding no vehicle was allowed from the opposite direction as recent landslides between Banihal and Ramban had narrowed down the road and is only feasible for movement of single vehicle at various places.The traffic on the highway is plying alternatively from the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu over the past six months to avoid jamming in view of the ongiong work on the four-lane project.The traffic is most likely to ply from Srinagar to Jammu on Monday, he said adding the decision on it would be taken later in the day after reviewing status of traffic and road condition. PTI CORR TAS DVDV