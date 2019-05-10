Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for second day

Jammu, May 10 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day Friday due to fresh landslides in Ramban district that left over 3000 vehicles stranded, officials said.During the work of clearance of landslides at Digdol on the highway, fresh landslide took place resulting in closure of highway for the second day, they said.As result of blockade, over 2500 heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and 500 light motor vehicles (LMVs) were stranded at different parts of the highway.Men and machines are working to clear the landslide. PTI AB DVDV