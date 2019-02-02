Jammu to host 19th All India Police Band competition next week

/R Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) The 19th All India Police Band Competition will start here from Tuesday with 23 different police forces taking part in the five-day event, a senior police officer said Saturday. All arrangements have been put in place for the competition that will be held in different categories of brass and pipe band and bugle calls, said A K Choudhary, Jammu and Kashmir additional director general of police (ADGP), Armed. The competition is being hosted by the state police from February 5-9 in Jammu. Gulshan Ground will be the main venue, where the opening and the closing ceremony will be held, he said. The annually competition is being organised by the state police for the second time, after Srinagar hosted it in 2002. Twenty-three police teams and the Central Armed Police Forces -- consisting 1,448 members -- including 32 females, are participating in the competition, the ADGP added. PTI TAS HMB