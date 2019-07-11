Jammu University sets up company to implement initiatives under RUSA

Jammu, Jul 11 (PTI) The Jammu University has set up a company to implement new initiatives under the Centre's Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Ten universities, including the Jammu university, have been selected for Rs 1,000 crore funding under RUSA. RUSA is meant for quality enhancement and improvement in teaching, research, skill and entrepreneurship, and for upgrading and mentoring other institutions. A Section-8 company has been incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 and the certificate of incorporation has been issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, varsity's vice chancellor Manoj Dhar told PTI. "The company has been named as University of Jammu SPV Foundation. The company has been established to facilitate implementation of new quality initiatives under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA-II) in the university," Dhar said. The company will be headed by the chairman and shall have 10 to 15 members from academia from top higher education institutions and industry. The idea is to make the university a hub of innovation and startups, Dhar said. "Efforts are being made to include experts from industry into boards of studies of all disciplines so that while designing the syllabi, the requirements of the industry are taken on board," he said. PTI AB SNESNE