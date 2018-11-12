Jamna Auto Q2 profit up 21 pc at Rs 35 crore

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Jamna Auto Industries Monday reported 20.62 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.51 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jamna Auto said in a regulatory filing.Revenue from operations during the reported quarter stood at Rs 548.37 crore. It was at Rs 386.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.During the second quarter, total expenses were higher at Rs 472.68 crore as against Rs 321.94 crore in the year-ago period, it added.The company's board of directors in a meeting Monday declared an interim dividend of 50 paise per equity share of nominal value of Re 1 each for 2018-19. The board has fixed November 30, 2018 as record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend, it added. PTI RKL RKL ANUANU