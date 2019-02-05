Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) Announces its First Ever Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, February 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Scholarship Aimed at Supporting Higher Education of Meritorious but Needy Students Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), one of India's premier business schools, has announced the commencement of an annual scholarship program to help deserving and financially underprivileged students manage the cost of their higher education. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816709/JBIMS_Scholarship_Awards.jpg )Effective 2019, every year two M.M.S. students will be granted Rs. 100,000 each as part of the Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards. The scholarships will be provided to second year students to meet their education fees based on their first year scores as well as their family's financial situation.This scholarship amount has been provided to JBIMS by Nimish Dwivedi from JBIMS' batch of 1993.Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Kavita Laghate, Director of JBIMS said, "JBIMS is very thankful to our alumna, Mr. Nimish Dwivedi for his support to meritorious students in the form of this scholarship. I am very sure that the students will be really motivated by this award and will strive to achieve more in future."Nimish Dwivedi, a consumer marketing and financial services veteran who has lived and worked in India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and is currently based in Vietnam, added, "I am thankful to the Director and to my Business School for instituting this scholarship in my late mother's cherished memory. I owe my current career and standing to JBIMS. The only reason I got into JBIMS was due to my late mother who was a great believer in the power of higher education and one of the first graduates from her home town in Gujarat during the nineteen sixties."This year, the scholarship has been awarded to Rutuja Dharkar and Bhimsingh Rajpurohit.Rutuja Dharkar hails from Nashik and has managed to do her engineering as well as got into JBIMS with her firm belief in breaking the stereotypes that small town girls are not made for corporate world and prove that women are equally competent.Bhimsingh Rajpurohit hails from a family of ten including eight siblings. He has managed to complete his engineering as well as got into JBIMS with his firm belief that 'if you are going through hell, keep going and be unstoppable.'About JBIMS: An Institute founded in 1965, JBIMS is considered to be unique in management education as it is firmly rooted in the local soil and capable of articulating the Indian ethos. In the contemporary era, where Globalization and Liberalization are the buzz words, the Institute has, without disturbing the said roots, ordered itself to meet the emerging challenges, sentiments and opportunities that are going to present themselves on account of the new economic order. The Institute believes that proper managerial perspective, search of excellence and efficient managerial action is possible by a person with managerial potential developed into a highly resourceful, enriched and stimulating mind through knowledge, skills and attitudes provided in the MMS course. For more information, visit: http://jbims.edu/ .Source: Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) PWRPWR