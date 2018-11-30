Jana Kramer, husband Mike Caussin welcome second child together

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) Country singer Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin have welcomed their second child together. The singer gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Jace Joseph Caussin on Thursday, November 29.The 34-year-old star shared the news on Instagram. "Welcome to the world, Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full.Thank you to all of our friends and family..and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her husband nuzzling their newborn in the hospital. Kramer and Caussin announced they were expecting the bundle of joy in June, following multiple miscarriages and marriage troubles. PTI SHDSHD