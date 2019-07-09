Jana Small Finance Bank Launches Senior Savings Plus

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 9.2% interest for Senior Citizens on FDs; 5% interest for Savings Account BANGALORE, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior citizens put in substantial years of their lives in securing their future and seek security and stability for their investments. True to its slogan -- 'Paise ki Kadar' (value for money) -- Jana Small Finance Bank is determined to offer better returns on such customers' hard-earned money. Jana Small Finance Bank today launched the Senior Savings Plus account to honour the relationship with one of its most valuable customer groups - senior citizens. It is a power-packed combination of Fixed Deposits and a Savings Account. The account holders will not only earn 9.2% on Fixed Deposits of 730 days but are also eligible to earn a minimum 5% interest on their Savings Account if they opt for Senior Savings Plus. What more, they are also entitled up to 77% discount on health and lifestyle, travel, pharmacy and grocery service platforms. Other features of Senior Savings Plus include doorstep account opening, an attractive monthly interest of ? 3,800 on FDs worth ? 5 lakhs for a tenor of 730 Days. To ensure all these, every Jana Small Finance Bank branch will have a Senior Citizens desk. The bank will not charge any penalty on premature closure of deposits under this scheme and the customers will continue to enjoy all benefits of using the RuPay platinum card."This new scheme was launched to celebrate the journey every elderly customer has taken with us. There couldn't have been a better way of expressing our gratitude towards our senior citizens than offering a value through such a novel scheme. We will continue to offer the door-step account opening facility to ensure convenience of its group of customers," said Mr. Ajay Pareek, Head - Retail Financial Services, Jana Small Finance Bank. These rates, effective from 08/07/2019, are subject to change from time to time.About Jana Small Finance Bank : Jana Small Finance Bank, erstwhile Janalakshmi Financial Services (JFS), is headquartered in Bengaluru and has over a decade of existence. It is one of the 10 financial institutions which had received in-principal approval from the RBI for a Small Finance Bank in 2015. Jana Small Finance Bank received final banking license in April 2017; it started banking operations on March 28, 2018. Currently, the bank is serving 54 lakh customers across 20 states and Union Territories in India. Its vision is to become the leading inclusive digitized bank serving all customer segments and communities of an aspirational India. For more details, visit, https://www.janabank.com Awards and recognition: In 2018, Capital Finance International (CFI.co) adjudged the Jana Small Finance Bank as The Best Inclusive Financial Services - India 2018 in London In 2017, JFS was featured in 'Fortune - The Top 500' as the largest corporations in India and was awarded as India's Distinctive Goodwill Brand for 2017. In the same year, CNBC awarded JFS for Best Financial Sector Transaction ADB Private Sector. In 2016, VC Circle awarded JFS with the 'Best Financial Services firm in India' In 2015, Palladium inducted JFS into the 2015 Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame. It is considered the preeminent award for strategy execution and the oldest of the Balanced Scorecard award programs. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944441/Senior_Savings_Plus_Account.jpg PWRPWR