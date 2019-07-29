Janadhar India has Deployed its Cadre for Upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Janadhar India, an experienced election management company, has deployed its team in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana to help candidate and political parties to manage upcoming assembly elections in 2019NEW DELHI, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/-- Janadhar India, has deployed its team in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana to read the pulse of voters. The team has surveyed more than 20 percent of voters population in each states and got insights like performance of current government and MLA, ground issues, caste equation, influencers and more. "At Janadhar India, we always believe that the major challenge is to design your campaign after analysing what voters want to see and hear. We help politicians in reaching out to the voters so that the voter gets the right communication. We wish to help every MLA or aspirant who wants to fight upcoming Assembly Elections in 2019 by carrying out a perception study by our team in field. The analysis has been done on various parameters like, voter's mood, issues, performance, voting behaviour and more. We are sure that these insights will help political parties, and candidates fighting upcoming elections to plan their campaign in a right direction," said Manish Jha, Founder and Political Consultant at Janadhar India.The voter pulse study is done by 250 cadres (Janadhar India volunteers) at booth level, covering key influencers, voters and key stake holders from all segment of that particular area. The analysis covers all key parameters like, party's performance, sitting candidate's performance, competition analysis, voter's pulse, major issues, incumbency factors, social media presence and many more. About Janadhar India:Janadhar India is a Political consulting and Election Campaign Management company in India. We have successfully managed and demonstrated best election campaign strategies in recently held Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Punjab and Gujarat Assembly Elections. At Janadhar India, our principal objective is to help our clients maintain an authentic and attention-grabbing communication campaign with the voter to help define the ideology of the party and the contestant so that the client is triumphant on the election day. The efficacy of our political and election campaign management and strategy successfully manifested in recent assembly and general elections. Creative and local strategy, cross-platform media combined with cutting-edge advertising and technology, our team's profound expertise is employed to design and deliver all communications of the client/constituent to the end voter. For more information, please visit: http://www.janadharindia.in/About Manish Jha:Manish Jha is a popular, award-winning and seasoned Political Consultant and Founder of Janadhar India. He's been featured on many major news publications like, Lok Sabha TV, Kanak News, Bhaskar News, News World, Haribhoomi, The Pioneer, Pragativadi, The New Indian Express, The Hindustan Times and Surya Samachar. He's been helping politicians, sitting MPs and MLAs across India for more than 5 years now. PWRPWR