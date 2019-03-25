Janak Kumar Garg appointed head of metro rail safety

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Janak Kumar Garg was Monday appointed as the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), entrusted with the task of ensuring safety of metro railways network.Garg is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.He has been appointed as CMRS in the Commission of Railway Safety till the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said without citing further details. PTI AKV KJ