J&K: 2 absconders arrested in Kathua

Jammu, Sep 17 (PTI) Two men, who were evading arrest since 2016, were finally held on Tuesday in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Kawaljeet Singh, a resident of Jasrota village was declared an absconder by a local court in a case related to theft registered in Hiranagar Police Station in 2016. He was arrested from Rajbagh area, they said.While Din Mohammad of Sanjwan-Marheen-- wanted in a case registered in 2016 for disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant-- was arrested from Hiranagar, they said. PTI TAS AB RHL
