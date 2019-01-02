J&K admin issues directive on monthly progress report

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday issued directives to the administrative secretaries to furnish a monthly progress report (MPR) on all major development projects in the state, an official said. A circular issued by the general administration department said, that "all the administrative secretaries are directed to furnish the monthly information regarding major developmental activities and achievements during the month to the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department invariably by 25th of every month, so as to enable the department to submit a consolidated report to the Governor's Secretariat by 3rd of every month". Despite earlier instructions, the departments are not furnishing monthly details and status note regarding major development activities and achievements, thereby causing avoidable delay in the submission of report to the governor's secretariat, the circular said. "The delay in submission of monthly report to the Governor's Secretariat has been viewed seriously," it said, adding that all the departments should follow set timelines on submission of monthly progress report. This initiative has been taken in wake of large-scale complaints of non-completions of projects as per the timelines, diversion of money, start of projects without administrative approvals, lack of monitoring and parking on money. These issues have been repeatedly reflected in the state's CAG report over the years. PTI AB MAZHMB