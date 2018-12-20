J&K admin sets up 'control system' to monitor movement of government vehicles

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Amid massive complaints of misuse of government vehicles by officials in Jammu and Kashmir, the governor's administration, in a bid to enforce austerity, has set up a "control system" to monitor the movement of official vehicles using the GPS.A large number of complaints has been received by the administration regarding massive misuse government vehicles and fuel for personal and private use of officials, resulting in huge financial burden on the state exchequer.The 'control system' was kick started by Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Asghar Hasan Samoon after inaugurating a traffic control unit at state Motor Garages department, an official spokesperson said Thursday.The traffic control unit, built at a cost of Rs 48.39 lakh will remain functional round the clock for providing transport to government functionaries and other law enforcement agencies, he said.Samoon said the movement of these vehicles will be monitored by the traffic control unit.Asking the State Motor Garages (SMG) department to upgrade infrastructure and services in tune with the changing times, he said the new facility will house surveillance, GPS system and other emerging technologies in near future.The facility will also help the department in keeping a tab and maintain record of the movement of its fleet, including the vehicles attached to different departments and constitutional authorities.The transport department's principal secretary asked the SMG department to revamp and expand operations and also stressed on drivers to strictly follow traffic rules and safety norms and maintain discipline in use of the existing fleet.Samoon also announced exemption of toll fee for SMG vehicles at toll plazas operating at different places in the state.There have been complaints at governor's administration that officials who have been allotted government vehicles are using those to ferry their children, family. PTI AB NSDNSD