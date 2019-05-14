J&K admin to hold consultations to amend law for trying juveniles above 16 as adults in rape cases

Srinagar, May 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration will hold consultations with stakeholders to amend a law for trying juveniles above 16 as adults in rape cases, an official said Tuesday. The move came in the backdrop of the rape of a three-year-old girl allegedly by her neighbour in Bandipora district of the state. "With due regard to all facts, a decision would be taken regarding lowering the age for punishment to 16 years after detailed discussions with fellow advisors, various interest groups, secretaries and police," advisor to governor K Vijay Kumar said. He said the matter would then be taken up with Governor Satyapal Malik and an appropriate recommendation would be made to the Centre for amendment in the law, wherever required. Kumar assured that speedy investigation into the horrific rape case. He said the culprit would be given exemplary punishment as per the law. In the present case, a special medical team would ascertain the age of the accused, Kumar added. PTI MIJ AAR