J&K admin to set up state IT infrastructure development company

/R Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administrative on Friday approved the incorporation of the state IT infrastructure development company under the Companies Act. The administration, under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, met here in the evening and took the decision to form the Jammu and Kashmir IT infrastructure development company private limited, an official said./R The decision by the administration is aimed at attracting IT companies to the state to operate from constructed spaces created by the state and to establish their offices and work facilities on developed land, thereby boosting the economy of the state by way of investment, employment and increased economic activities, the official added. PTI ABHMB