J&K administration approves decentralisation of disbursement of honorarium to anganwadi workers

Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration Saturday approved decentralisation of disbursement of honorarium to anganwadi workers and helpers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme through direct benefit transfer (DBT), an official spokesman said. The decision was taken by the state administrative council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik. It approved the decentralisation of disbursement of honorarium to anganwadi workers and helpers under the ICDS Scheme and its disbursement through gram panchayats, the spokesman said. He said the disbursement will be through direct benefit transfer (DBT) using public financial management system (PFMS). The supervisor in the ICDS being a grassroots level worker would be the nodal coordinator for the purpose, the spokesman said. He said the gram panchayats will monitor and supervise the functioning of the Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) and will release the honorarium after satisfying themselves about their functioning. The change in the mode of disbursement of honorarium is in accordance with devolution of powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions under the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj (4th Amendment) Act, 2018, he said. Every month, funds to the tune of Rs 24.43 crore shall be disbursed to anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers as honorarium by the gram panchayats in DBT mode, he said. Similarly, an amount of Rs 243.53 crore annually shall be utilised for procuring supplementary nutrition for children in the age group of zero to six years, lactating and pregnant mothers through a network of anganwadi centres.