J&K administration holds meet over health services

/R Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has called for a focussed attention on the completion of key projects in the health sector to ensure best healthcare facilities to the people. "The health is (a) priority sector for the government and all the flagship projects undertaken in the state needs to be expedited and completed in (a) given time frame," K Vijay Kumar, adviser to Governor Satya Pal Malik, said. Kumar was addressing a high-level meeting which was convened here to review the progress of flagship projects under the health sector initiated in the state. The important projects undertaken by the health department include establishment of two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaypur in Jammu and Awantipora in Kashmir; five new medical colleges at Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua; and upgradation of the district hospitals, an official said Tuesday. The departments concerned were asked to provide up-to-date status of the ongoing works and proposed completion time, the spokesperson said. The meeting also had a brief discussion on the creation of various posts for the existing health institutions for their smooth functioning, the spokesperson said. The other important issues discussed are related to the implementation of various programmes in the state, including Ayushman Bharat, National Health Mission (NHM), National Ayush Mission (NAM), he said. PTI TASHMB