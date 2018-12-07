J&K administration sets up district, divisional-level panels for housing scheme

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday sanctioned the constitution of divisional and district-level committees for monitoring and implementation of "housing for all scheme" in the state, an official said. According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the divisional-level committee, under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner, shall monitor and review the implementation of the scheme fortnightly. The order reads that the district committee should ensure proper utilisation of funds, expedite land-title verification and undertake demand survey to ensure that no eligible beneficiary was left out of the scheme. The team shall also ensure completion of work as per the schedule and examine the annual action plan to be placed before State Level Sanctioning & Monitoring Committee (SLMC) for approval, the order said. Led by the district development commissioner, the committee at the district level should review the progress of the scheme on a weekly basis and verify the approved beneficiaries under the scheme, it said. PTI AB ADHMB