J&K administration trying to create panic among people: Omar

Srinagar,Jul 24 (PTI)NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday claimed a section of Jammu and Kashmir administration was trying to create panic among people, scaring them with the prospect of a massive unrest in the state after August 15."It's surprising to say the least that instead of calming tempers & reassuring people in the valley large sections of the administration are busy trying to scare people to expect massive unrest & trouble after 15th August," Abdullah tweeted.The former chief minister though did not elaborate his tweet, he apparently referred to local media reports that a high-level meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after Independence Day will chalk out a strategy for scrapping Article 35-A of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier in the day, People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone warned the Centre against resorting to any adventurism in the state."That Kashmir can be internationally newsy is something that the present dispensation in Delhi needs to understand. Any intention of adventurism and experimentation with the basic ideological fundamentals can be disastrous. Hope better sense prevails," tweeted Lone. He was apparently referring to US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.