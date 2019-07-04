J&K approves devolution of powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions for social forestry activities

Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has accorded sanction to the devolution of powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state for undertaking various social forestry activities to improve the forest-based resources for people and livestock.The state administrative council, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, accorded the sanction, an official spokesman said.He said the SAC approved the devolution of powers to panchayats by the department of forest, environment & ecology in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 2018.A village will be taken as a base unit and panchayats will act to meet the requirement of participatory approach of social forestry. A village is a micro unit of a panchayat. One panchayat in J&K covers about 2-3 villages, the spokesman said.The sarpanch/panch (as the case may be) will function as the ex-officio chairman of the village executive committee of the village panchayat (plantation) committees instead of selection by village committee (general body), he added. PTI SSBJ ABHABH